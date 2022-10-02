Revised youth pamphlet unveiled at LDS General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints unveiled a new revision of their "For the Strength of Youth" pamphlet during the first session of the 192nd General Conference Saturday morning.

"It has been updated and refreshed," said Elder Dieter Uchtdorf of the Church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. "...to better cope with the challenges and temptations of our day."

The guide is designed for LDS youth aged 11 to 18, and is available in over 50 languages. The Church also announced that in addition to shipping copies worldwide, members can also access the pamphlet digital through the "Gospel Library" app.

"When I was a youth, 'For the Strength of Youth was different from this one," said church member Kawai Lucio, who attended Saturday's conference sessions. "I would say its a lot more broad... it really does help you to take the initiative to make right choices..."

The last two sessions of the 192nd General Conference will take place Sunday at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

