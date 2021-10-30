Reward increased for information leading to arrest of 'person of interest' in murder case

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A reward leading to the arrest of a man who has been deemed a 'person of interest' in a West Valley City murder case has increased for the third time in the past month.

$8,000 is the new amount that will be offered to the individual(s) with information that leads to the arrest of Noel Munoz Lopez.

The reward was originally $2,000, then was raised to $4,000. The reward was then increased to $5,600 on October 25 - just five days before being raised to $8,000.

Lopez is wanted for violating his parole and is also a person of interest in the murder or 82-year-old Farrell Bartschi.

Bartschi was pronounced dead after police found him with gunshot wounds outside a home near 3800 South 4200 West. Police have said that they don't believe Bartschi and Lopez knew each other. Bartschi did live near the home where the shooting occurred, but had no known association with the people who live inside the home.

Lopez is 5'9", bald, with a black beard and mustache.

Anybody with information regarding Lopez should contact West Valley City police at 801-965-5200.