Reward offered for information on 2 bull elk killed, left to waste in Sevier County

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities are offering a reward for information on two bull elk that were killed and left to waste in Sevier County.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources explained both bull elk were shot and killed in the Browns Hole area on Fishlake Mountain.

One elk was shot on October 8, which was the opening day of the spike bull hunt, officials explained. That animal was found next to cedar tree near an open sagebrush area.

The second elk was shot around October 12 with a small caliber bullet.

In both cases, no attempt was made to remove the meat from either elk. It is illegal to allow protected wildlife to be wasted, officials with DWR explained.

If you have any information about these specific cases (or any other wildlife-related crime in Utah) call 800-662-3337 or text 847411.

A reward is available for information on this case, and requests for confidentiality are respected.