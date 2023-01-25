Watch Now
Rich County plane crash under investigation

Posted at 6:19 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 08:19:05-05

RICH COUNTY, Utah — Officials are working to investigate a plane crash that happened in Rich County Tuesday night.

Further details about the condition of the pilot and if anybody else was in the plane at the time of the crash were not made available.

The crash happened near State Route 39 near the Monte Cristo Recreation area in Woodruff around 9:30 p.m.

Search and Rescue crews in the area as well as additional help from Weber County were sent to respond to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates.

