Richfield cancels municipal election

Aerial view of Richfield, Utah
Posted at 6:52 PM, Oct 02, 2023
RICHFIELD, Utah — The city of Richfield has canceled its upcoming municipal election.

In a public notice posted Monday, the city recorder announced the mayor and council passed a resolution to suspend the Nov. 21 election.

"The number of candidates does not exceed the number of open at-large municipal offices. The city recorder received three declarations of candidacy – Brayden Gardner, Kip Hansen and Kendrick Thomas, each of which is considered to be elected to the office of council member for the term of four years," the notice said.

