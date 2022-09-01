Ride UTA for free in an effort to improve air quality

SALT LAKE CITY — In an effort to improve air quality in Utah, riders won't have to pay any fare to ride Utah Transit Authority services on Thursday and Friday.

On September 1 and 2, free fare will apply on all UTA bus and rail services including TRAX, FrontRunner, the S-line paratransit, the Park City-SLC Connect and UTA on demand.

“The free fare days we’ve had during this program have been very successful, seeing significant increases in ridership,” said Carlton Christensen, UTA Board of Trustees Chair in a press release. “We look forward to continuing to build on this success, further increasing awareness among the public about how they can help improve our air quality by riding public transit.”

In order to remove fares for Utahns on qualifying days, the legislature approved a bill that allocated $500,000 in funding.

The "Free Fare for Clean Air" initiative is in partnership with the Utah Division of Air Quality (DAQ), the Utah Clean Air Partnership (UCAIR), and the Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah (HEALUtah) Utah.

In addition to UTA services, GREENBike is offering a special promotion during free fare days. Enter code 8121 at any station to get a day pass.