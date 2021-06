Riders are returning to the Pony Express Trail, carrying commemorative letters from the Sacramento River to the Missouri River.

The re-ride is a 10 day event that honors the Pike's Peak Express Company, whose riders carried letters and telegrams from 1860 to 1861 to prove the central route through Salt Lake City was efficient year round.

600 riders will take oath, riding across eight states. They took off from Salt Lake Sunday night and will reach Evanston, Wyoming by Monday morning.