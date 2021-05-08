Rigby, Idaho community comes together after school shooting, recognize

RIGBY, Idaho — Community members are recognizing two staff members at Rigby Middle School in Idaho for their heroics during a shooting Thursday.

Police say a 6th-grade girl opened fire, hitting a custodian and two students before being disarmed by a teacher.

That custodian was Jim Wilson, according to sources familiar with the incident. He has worked at the school for about 30 years, and the students love him.

Friends and family say Krista Gneiting was the teacher who disarmed the student. Many are calling her a hero, including one mother and daughter.

“My daughter was actually at the school yesterday with the shooting,” Christy Ringel said. “She was in that classroom, and Mrs. Gneiting was her teacher.”

School was not in session Friday, and counseling was available for school employees, students and parents.

The Rigby community is stepping up. Signs, banners and other shows of support are popping up around town.

A local business called Pick Me Up Soda is offering free sodas for anyone who wants them during this tough time. They are also collecting donations for those affected by the shooting.

“Where we can’t control much of the situation around us, we can control one thing... making people happy, and trying to make their days a little better and truly give them a pick-me-up,” manager Syndee Dahlke said. “We’ve had so many people just cry at the window. And I know its something small, just a drink, but it really does brighten up people's day.”

GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for Wilson and the two students who were shot.