Ring in 2023 with a weekend event near you!

If you're still looking for a way to spice up your New Year's Eve, check out this list of events happening across Utah!

It'll be a stormy start to the new year, so bundle up and travel with caution if you are opting for a day or night out this weekend.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or something happening in the future, email us at news@fox13now.com or reach out to us on social media.

Here's what's going on this weekend:

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Noon Year's Eve



Don't want to stay up until midnight? No problem. Head to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium's NYE celebration and countdown at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday. The event will be complete with confetti and a New Year cheer. Admission to the aquarium is required to participate in the fun.

Big Boom Bash



If you're really ready to turn up the fun, get to Millcreek Common for a live concert, laser show, ice skating and bar service (for those 21+). The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. when doors open on Saturday with programs starting at 9 p.m. Tickets for admission are $20!

Disney Movie Marathon



Finish 2022 by watching some classic Disney movies on the big screen. Experience the magic of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, and Frozen starting at 12:15 at The District in South Jordan. Each ticket includes one popcorn, one drink, one event credential & lanyard and one collectible print.



SLC Masquerade Ball



Put on a mask and leave your troubles at the door with a NYE ball and dinner at the Marriott Salt Lake City at City Creek. Tickets are required and can be purchased at the door or beforehand. Event includes dinner, dancing and door prizes! Plus competitions for the best mask and a dance-off. Festivities kick off on Saturday at 9 p.m. and earlier for dinner guests.

New Year's Bash



It's adult's night out at the County Library! On Saturday from 10 to 12:30 a.m., leave the kids at home at go to the Viridian Center in West Jordan for live music, dancing and winter carnival activities. After midnight, participate in a midnight toast and balloon drop to start 2023 off right. The party is alcohol free and tickets are required but free.

Torchlight parade and fireworks (Snowbird)



Utah mountains should get even more snow this weekend, so if you're headed to Snowbird to ski, stay until 6 p.m. for a torchlight parade and hot chocolate followed by fireworks. It'll be a festive way to celebrate the New Year and you can head to bed before midnight!

Torchlight parade and fireworks (Solitude)



Observe as Solitude staff ski down the mountain as a synchronized, torch-lit team and then celebrate the New Year with fireworks! It'll be a great weekend to ski and the festive fun happens from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Utah NYE Ball Drop



This event has a capacity of more than 6,000 people and will feature live music, food, drinks, aerial performers and of course a giant ball drop to celebrate the new year. The event starts at 8 p.m. at the 801 Event Center in Salt Lake City.

New Year's Revolution Run



Start your 2023 resolutions with a run fit for everyone! Participants can choose to race in a 5K, 10K, full or half marathon, as well as a virtual race and lap competition. The races start at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Olympic oval in Kearns and registration is required.

Countdown to Noon



At this event for kids, skip the late night and countdown to 2023 from 11:30 to noon on Saturday at the Sweet Branch Library in Salt Lake City.

Last Hurrah 2022



Restaurants will be open late and live music and pop-up bars will be at The Gateway for the last chance to celebrate 2022 and welcome 2023. Don't miss out on this FREE event starting at 8 p.m. Saturday and carrying into the new year!

Baby's First New Year



For Utah's youngest residents who might not be able to stay awake until midnight, check out the Main Library in Salt Lake City for a special celebration for babies and their caretakers. Playtime, photos and more will be included in this free event from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Noon Year's Eve in Daybreak



Another event perfect for kids and families, countdown to noon with games, music, treats, special entertainment, and a big countdown at the Daybreak community center starting at 10:30 on Saturday. Tickets required!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

NYE Fireworks Display



At the Canyon Community Center in Springdale, start 2023 off with a bang by viewing a spectacular fireworks shot at 8 p.m. If you want a little more fun, go to the community center at 6:30 for line dancing.

IRON COUNTY

New Year's Eve at Brian Head



Brian Head is cooking up all sorts of fun on Saturday with torchlight parade, dinner and NYE party that carries festivities from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday! Weather permitting, the torchlight parade will start at 6 p.m., with a buffet style dinner from 7 to 9 p.m. and a family friendly party following the dinner.

Light up Cedar City



Snacks, games, music, fireworks, activities and more will make this an event the whole family will love in Cedar City on Saturday. Tickets are required for the celebration happening from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

UTAH COUNTY

Neon Countdown 2023



This family friendly party will be one to remember with laser tag, mini golf, a photo booth, giveaways, a golf simulator and more. Happening from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Provo Recreation Center! Tickets are required.

WEBER COUNTY

NYE Barn Bash

