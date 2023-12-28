Ring in the new year with festive events for everyone across Utah!

2023 is winding down but Utah is ramping up the fun this weekend with events fit for everyone in the family!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something fun coming up in 2024, just email news@fox13now.com

Here's what's going on across Utah:

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Noon Year's Eve celebration - Celebrate the new year at a more convenient time for little ones (or little ones at heart) at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium! The countdowns will happen at noon and 3 p.m. on Sunday and will include confetti plus a special cheer. Admission to the aquarium is required to gain entrance to this event but families can spend the day checking out their favorite animals before welcoming in 2024.

Solitude New Year's Eve fun - Solitude is kicking off 2024 on the slopes with their annual torchlight parade and fireworks show. Solitude staff will ski down the mountain as a synchronized torch-lit team, making for a spectacular display of light. As they reach the bottom of the mountain, fireworks will light the sky! Free for all. Happening from 6:30-7:30 on Sunday.

Snowbird torchlight parade and fireworks - Snowbird will join in on the New Year's Eve fun with a torchlight parade and fireworks. Head to the Plaza Deck on Sunday from 6-6:30 p.m. for the celebration and firepits nearby to warm up!

Masquerade Ball - For those wanting to strut their stuff for New Year's Eve, don a mask and head to this masquerade ball! Tickets are required and start at $60 per person. There will be a cash bar, party favors and organizers promise to transport attendees into a world of glamor for the occasion. Happening at the Downtown SLC Marriott at City Creek!

Last Hurrah at the Gateway - Buskers, pop-up bars, live performances, food, music and more will ring in the new year at The Gateway! The fun starts at 8 p.m. and will continue through midnight.

Noon Year Celebration - A countdown at noon at the Tyler Library on Saturday is perfect for those wanting to kick off 2024 a little early. Refreshments, activities, pinatas will be available to attendees! The party is kicking off at 11 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m.

Ball Drop 2024 - Mountain America Expo Center is hosting what organizers claim is the largest midnight celebration in Utah! There will be confetti with a balloon drop, laser show and more. Attendees will get free water, free energy drinks, food, enjoy a DJ, giveaways and MORE! Tickets required for this event that goes from 8:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

Big Boom Bash at Millcreek Common - Millcreek Common is turning up the fun with New Year's Eve skating and family fun! In addition to the regular outdoor ice skating, there will be dancing, live music, an arcade, fireworks, food trucks and drinks! Two parties will be taking place, an 'early eve' skating from 6-8 p.m. and a more traditional late-night bash from 8:30-12:30 on Sunday.

Gold and Glitter at the Leonardo - The Leonardo is decking itself out for a glamorous final night of 2023. The event is only for those over 21 years old and requires tickets. Guests will walk a red carpet and enjoy two floors of cash bars plus a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Party favors, door prizes and a confetti drop at midnight!

Noon Year's Eve in Daybreak - Families and kids are invited to count down the new year on Saturday from 10:30 to noon at the Daybreak Community Center. Slide down a sledding hill, play some hockey, have a snowball fight and enjoy delicious cookies. Registration required!

SUMMIT COUNTY

Deer Valley Torchlight Parade - At dusk in Deer Valley on Saturday, see the mountain lit up during the torchlight parade! Complimentary hot chocolate, cider and cookies will be available to participants of this annual tradition. Be at Deer Valley by 5:30 for the fun that will happen until 7:30 p.m.

UTAH COUNTY

Interactive movie night - Let it go! Let it go! Say goodbye to 2023 with a movie night on Saturday at the Provo Library. It's interactive, so be ready to sing your heart out with Anna and Elsa from 2-4 p.m.

2024 Disco Countdown - Provo is hosting the ultimate NYE bash on Saturday night! There will be fireworks at 9 p.m. and midnight, a golf simulator, a hypnotist show, line dancing, silent disco, VR, face painting, bingo and more! Tickets required! Head to the Provo Recreation Center starting at 7 p.m. for the fun.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Fireworks Display - Washington City is going all out for the New Year with a Fireworks display on Sunday at 10 p.m. The community center will be closed, so head to the softball complex for the celebration.

Zion Joy to the World - Springdale is kicking New Year's to new heights with line dancing, a drone show and treats on Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. The festivities are happening at the Canyon Community Center. Don't miss it!

WEBER COUNTY

NYE Barn Bash - Torchlight parades, fireworks, live music and a party until midnight at Nordic Valley in Ogden! An all-day or night ticket is required to participate in the festivities, although you don't need a lift ticket for the torchlight parade. It'll be a full night of fun starting at 7 p.m.!

Bull Wars - The rodeo is finishing out the year with an event to remember! Tickets required for this event happening Sunday beginning at 7:30 p.m.