Risqué Halloween display remains talk of the town in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Halloween decorations at a Grantsville home have the split the community the day after city officials demanded it be removed.

Some are calling the display inappropriate, while others are donating their own decorations to the cause. Several people were seen driving by Thursday, looking at the decorations distastefully, as others are on board and leaving money in the tip jar.

No matter which side residents are on, it is certainly the talk out of the town as locals are buzzing about the display and the way it’s blown up on social media.

"We’re going to go tip them when we leave," said Carrie Sly, a server at The Outpost. "We know what its like to work for tips."

Everything started a few days ago when Christopher Fujishin put up the skeleton pole dancer on the city sign. He says the only backlash he received was a neighbor who kept coming over to cut it down.

"Maybe a little risqué for some people but it’s all in the name of fun," he said.

But on Wednesday, the city posted the display to it’s Facebook page, telling its owner it had until 9 p.m. to remove it because it’s against city code.

The social media post immediately took off.

City of Grantsville Facebook

While the skeletons were serving ones, others were serving their opinions in the Facebook comments section, writing things like "I guess teaching our children respect, decency, and manners has gone by the side."

"If your kids understand what that is maybe the problem’s not the skeleton dancing on the pole, maybe it’s something else," Fujishin responded.

Fujishin moved the skeletons off city property late Wednesday and made the display even bigger, adding lights, music and more skeletons. Neighbors are even dropping off their own decorations to add to it.

"We look forward to keeping this going and getting a little more elaborate as we go," explained Fuijishin.

The city of Grantsville has since deleted the original Facebook post and never commented on the subject matter itself, only wring it was “not acceptable” because attaching anything to a city sign is against city code.

"I think it brings a lot of good humor that we need to a small town," said Brandee Harris.

FOX 13 News reached out to the city and finally heard back late Wednesday, although officials had no comment on the display.