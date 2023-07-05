Riverdale man looking for truck after stolen from dealership

RIVERDALE, Utah — A Riverdale man needs your help finding his missing truck.

Over two weeks ago, Brett Billmire dropped his truck off at a dealership for some simple maintenance.

“People don’t take their car in for an oil change and an alignment to have their car go missing,” he said.

A few days passed after the drop-off date, June 20, and the Larry H. Miller dealership in Riverdale told him they were still working on it. They also told him it had to be moved to another location.

“How does a truck just keep disappearing?” he said.

Ten days went by and his mother showed up to pick it up on June 30, but there was no truck.

This Monday, Billmire got his keys back but was told his GMC could’ve been stolen.

“Initially I was thinking 24 hours, it won’t be a big deal,” he said. “Now we’re over two weeks and my truck is officially reported stolen.”

The Asbury Automotive Group, the company that acquired the dealerships back in September 2021, told FOX 13 News that they’re working with local police in this investigation.

The Riverdale Police Department said that car thefts from dealerships aren’t common, but have happened before.

“It sounds stupid but I almost started crying just because is this really happening?” said Billmire.

Billmire’s truck is a pearl-white 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 with an American Flag “In God We Trust” license plate 6S3WK.