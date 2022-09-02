Riverdale police asking for help in finding aggravated sex abuse suspect

RIVERDALE, Utah — Police in Riverdale are asking the public for help in locating a suspect wanted for charges of aggravated sex abuse of a minor.

Riverdale Police Department had obtained a search warrant for the residence of the suspect, 53-year old Bryce Tyler, Thursday afternoon in an effort to locate the suspect and search for evidence.

The search warrant was executed with the help of Ogden Metro Swat due to the suspect's prior criminal history. The suspect was not located and is still at large and possibly armed.

They are requesting the public to not make contact the suspect and to instead notify Weber Dispatch at 801-629-8221 or 911 if they know his whereabouts.

