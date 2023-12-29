Riverdale police searching for foreign exchange student who may have been kidnapped

RIVERDALE, Utah — Riverdale Police issued a missing endangered advisory early Friday morning for a foreign exchange student in Utah who they say may have been forcefully taken from his home.

Kai Zhuang is 17-years-old and is an Asian male in Utah as a high school foreign exchange student, police stated in their advisory.

He is 5'9" tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

Police believe Zhuang was forcefully taken from his home and is being held against his will.

If you see Zhuang or have any information on where he may be, contact authorities.

A photo of the student, as well as information about where and when he was last seen and in what area he may be, were details that police did not make immediately available.

FOX 13 News has reached out to the Riverdale Police Department to gather further information.

