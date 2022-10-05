50+ rivergoers rescued after being stranded overnight in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Grand County Search and Rescue personnel were alerted on Sunday to a large group of people stranded at the Mineral Bottom Boat Ramp along the Green River, with no way out since the road had washed out due to severe weather.

Heavy rain was brought to parts of southeastern Utah that day. The rain damaged Mineral Bottom Road, completely washing out a section of switchbacks.

John Marshall was the officer-in-charge for Grand County SAR on Sunday evening. After realizing a helicopter couldn’t fly in the conditions, the road had washed away and became impassible and the river was running at a dangerous flood stage, they would need to wait until the following morning to get people out of the area.

That Monday, Marshall reached the area of the switchbacks on his six-wheel-drive military-style vehicle and determined it would be best if the stranded rafters ended up walking up the roadway to meet him.

“I ended up shuffling I think 57 people up to the top, and there were many trips back and forth, back and forth,” said Marshall.

Members of the Grand County Road Department were able to start working on the road Monday afternoon. This allowed Marshall to drive to the bottom to pick up some of the remaining river guides.

“People were happy to see us; everybody was in good spirits,” said Marshall.

Others waited with their vehicles at the boat ramp area until the road was deemed passable and safe, which could be days.

Fortunately, everyone made it out safely. One person was transported to an area hospital by ambulance, another by helicopter, both for medical reasons.