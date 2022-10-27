Riverton artist channels grief in exhibition dedicated to veterans

RIVERTON, Utah — A Riverton artist is channeling his grief and honoring his uncle in an art exhibition dedicated to veterans.

Staff Sergeant Kyle Walker with the Utah Army National Guard passed away five months ago in a scuba diving accident at Bear Lake.

“It was pretty emotional but I was just wanting to make sure I got it right,” said Dustin Bradford Smith. “He was a person you know would always give 110%.”

Smith has over a dozen pieces on display at the Veterans Exhibit at the Old Dome Meeting Hall in Riverton. Five of the men on the wall he’s related to.

“This was probably the last picture ever taken of my uncle,” he said. “Taken, I believe, a day or two before he passed.”

Smith’s portion of the exhibit features two pieces of his uncle: including a sketch of Walker after his basic training. Smith also drew Walker’s neighbor’s American flag which was hung at half-mast after Walker’s passing.

The portrait sits in-between portraits of Walker’s grandfather and great-grandfather (and Smith’s great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather).

“He’s in good company, I can definitely say that,” said Smith.

Smith is following in his uncle’s footsteps. Two weeks ago, he enlisted in the Utah Army National Guard.

“I come from a family of a lot of extraordinary people who were in the military and I’m very prideful that I get to be a part of that now,” he said.

The exhibit showcases vintage recruiting posters, old military uniforms, pictures by a local photographer, and more portraits by Smith of United States presidents and military leaders. It’s open Monday through Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Riverton Old Dome Meeting Hall.

To check out more pictures of Smith’s art, you can check out his Instagram here.