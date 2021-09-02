Riverton City invites Utahns to commemorate 9/11 by visiting flag display

RIVERTON, Utah — City leaders in Riverton are inviting Utahns to visit a special flag display at Riverton City Park over the next week to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The display feature 911 American flags and educational stations that provide a timeline of events to teach and remind visitors about the tragedy.

“As we observe the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, I believe it’s important for each of us to not only remember those who lost their lives in the heartbreaking events that took place that day, but to remember how we felt after 9/11," said Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs in a press release. "Our country came together in unity of purpose. We remembered then that there is so much more that unites us than divides us."

The display comes as the Nation commemorates 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.

“We invite everyone to come to Riverton to visit this special display and take some time to remember so that, even with the passage of time, we never forget," Staggs said in a press release.

Visitors can view the display from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the event lawn at Riverton City Park - 1452 W 12600 S in Riverton, Utah. It will be installed from Thursday September 2 to Sunday September 13.