Riverton family escapes fire in home

RIVERTON, Utah — A Riverton family was able to escape their home without injury after the garage became engulfed in flames, thanks to the Unified Fire Authority (UFA).

UFA crews responded to a 2-alarm structure fire in @RivertonUtahGov last night. The family was able to escape without injury. Cause is under investigation. Thanks to South Jordan, Draper and Bluffdale Fire Departments for the assistance. pic.twitter.com/L2gB0snrG7 — Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) May 21, 2021

UFA crews responded to the 2-alarm fire and contained it with the assistance of the South Jordan, Draper, and Bluffdale Fire Departments.

