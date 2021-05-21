Watch
Riverton family escapes fire in home

Unified Fire Department
Posted at 1:15 PM, May 21, 2021
RIVERTON, Utah — A Riverton family was able to escape their home without injury after the garage became engulfed in flames, thanks to the Unified Fire Authority (UFA).

UFA crews responded to the 2-alarm fire and contained it with the assistance of the South Jordan, Draper, and Bluffdale Fire Departments.

