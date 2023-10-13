Riverton 'Humerus' Halloween-themed display shows off community spirit

RIVERTON, Utah — A "humerus" display is getting a lot of attention from residents in and around Riverton, Utah.

Sheril Garn, Director of events and operations, said the idea came from her husband.

"my husband had shared with me driving through a small town down in Utah County where all of Main Street each business had decorated skeletons differently in front of their stores," said Garn. "I thought we could do something kind of fun."

In 2020 the Riverton Recreation Department got to work displaying skeletons at the intersection of 12600 S and Redwood Rd.

They call it the Spirit Corner and it's been a hit ever since.

"The Facebook comments are fabulous. Where the Spirit Corner is located is probably our busiest intersection in the city," said Garn. "So, there's multiple school buses that drive by every day and how we've chosen to change it out at ten o'clock because the kids get to see it on their way to school, and then when they come back they see a different display"

Garn said originally the Recreation Department handled it all but now all departments within the city participate.

Each department gets to pick a theme and eventually make it a reality.

Garn said it's been a great team-building exercise for the Riverton City departments.

"Last year we started a competition letting the citizens vote as to which was their favorite. So, that's added a little more of a competitive edge to each department," said Garn.

So far this month on display has been the "Bouncing Bones" which features skeletons having fun on a water slide, the "Say Cheese" display where several skeletons do a bone-chilling pyramid, the "Pumpkin Carving Contest" which has skeletons competing against each other, and "Bonestock" a play on Woodstock and features two beetle vehicles and even an offer for free joints.

When asked if there's a favorite, Garn said they're all great but there's one that stuck out in her mind.

"One of the most fun was the second year we did it and we had our boom truck come and change a light pole," said Garn. "The skeleton was changing a light on the street light and a construction worker drove by and he said 'What the heck are they doing out there changing a light bulb?' It happened to be a lightning storm that night and so it was hilarious"

Here's the bone-us, the department with the best display gets a free lunch.