Riverton police investigate fatal crash on Mountain View Corridor

RIVERTON, Utah — Riverton police responded to a crash on Mountain View Corridor that happened sometime past midnight Thursday morning.

Details are still few, but police do say the accident at the intersection of Mountain View and 13400 South was fatal.

Two witnesses at the scene tell FOX 13 News the victim was a friend of theirs, but still no official word from police.

The road was closed for several hours during the investigation, but was being cleared and beginning to open back up around six a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details become available.