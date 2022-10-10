Riverton restaurant shocked by outpouring of support for hurricane victims

RIVERTON, Utah — Days after Hurricane Ian ravaged larges parts of Florida, the owners of Mexican restaurant Salsa Leedo’s in Riverton decided they would try to fill a small trailer of things to take to Florida to help victims of the storm.

But since then, the community support has been so overwhelming that the owners have to think a little bigger.

“First off, Salsa Leedo’s is this what we do, we love giving back,” said Travis Bonino. "Our world needs it right now. We need some good in the world.”

As Ian struck, Bonino was thinking about his home in Florida as the hurricane made landfall.

“It missed us by about 70 miles. Zero damage," Bonino shared. "So, of course, I was excited. I was happy, then survivor's guilt kicked in and I wore my heart on my shoulder. And it bothered me, it really did.”

That’s when he posted on Facebook asking the community for help.

On the first day, all the items filled up the waiting room of the restaurant, which was a huge show of support. But they had no idea what was in store.

“It went from a small van and then a small trailer to 'We need my big truck, big trailer.' to a friend of mine called and said, 'Travis, you're gonna need a semi.'”

So semi it was, but seeing the size was a bit daunting.

“I don't like a failure, and I was almost embarrassed when the truck pulls up thinking there's no way I'm going to be able to fill this truck." said Bonino. "Man. now I can't I got I get goosebumps. It's been amazing.”

In the end, it was the community that stepped up and filled the entire truck from top to bottom. Now comes the long part as it will take over 30 hours to drive to Florida.

As they finish their packing, Boniono has a message for the victims of the devastating hurricane.

“They're not forgotten. They've got communities behind them clear across the other side of the country. I think they're going to wake up and see this stuff sitting and you all will be able to go use these items and appreciate it, and just know that that this is America, we don't leave our people behind."