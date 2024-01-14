Road and resort impacts as storm approaches

Roads are closing, and towns resorts are enacting interlodge restrictions as they brace for the winter storm.

Alta announced via social media Sunday morning they were moving towards maximum-security interlodge restrictions. This means people in Alta will be required to remain indoors as crews begin avalanche mitigation efforts.

Sundance Mountain Resort, meanwhile, has altered it's operating schedule for Sunday, citing UDOT's closures of both canyons. Only the Outlaw Express is open, and only from midway down.

The Nordic Center, Ski School, and Zip Tours are closed. While some of the resorts indoor facilities remain open, areas like the Lookout are limiting their available stock to grab-and-go items.

Powder Mountain Resort will not open Sunday, due to natural avalanches covering the State Road 158.

FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates on resort impacts and further road closures as they are made available.