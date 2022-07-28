Road closed for debris, flash flooding near Brian Head burn scar

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A road was closed in Iron County Thursday afternoon and is expected to stay closed until at least Friday morning due to debris and flash flooding.

State Route 143 is closed at milepost 11, located near Dry Lakes Road, UDOT said.

Photos show mud, rocks, sticks and water overtaking the road. Crews are working to clear and level the area out UDOT reported.

Craig Bixman

Officials also explained they see flash flooding in the area often, however, the closure will likely last until Friday morning.