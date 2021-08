HURRICANE, Utah — A road is closed in Hurricane after a sinkhole opened up Thursday.

3000 South from 1500 West to SR7 is closed indefinitely while repairs are made to the sinkhole.

In a photo provided by the local police department, it shows a sinkhole in the middle of a lane, although it does not appear that any cars have been swallowed by the hole.

Local authorities ask residents to avoid the area while the road is repaired.