Road closed in Taylorsville after serious motorcycle accident

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Part of Redwood road will be closed in Taylorsville for several hours because of a serious motorcycle accident.

Unified Police Department said the accident involved a motorcycle and vehicle at 4300 S. Redwood Road late Thursday afternoon.

Redwood road will be closed from 4200 S. to 4700 S. as officials investigate and clean up the crash.

What caused the crash and how many people were involved was not made immediately available.

