Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Road closed in Taylorsville after serious motorcycle accident

items.[0].image.alt
UDOT Camera
Scene of crash as seen from UDOT traffic camera
motorcycle crash tville.jpg
Posted at 6:24 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 20:26:00-04

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Part of Redwood road will be closed in Taylorsville for several hours because of a serious motorcycle accident.

Unified Police Department said the accident involved a motorcycle and vehicle at 4300 S. Redwood Road late Thursday afternoon.

Redwood road will be closed from 4200 S. to 4700 S. as officials investigate and clean up the crash.

What caused the crash and how many people were involved was not made immediately available.

This is a developing story. Follow fox13now.com and watch FOX 13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere