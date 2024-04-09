Road and lake access limited as Panguitch Lake Dam cracked

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — Officials have shut down a road and limited access to Panguitch Lake as upper portions of the dam began to noticeably crack.

On Monday, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office shared the Panguitch Lake Dam was damaged resulting in "transverse cracking on the upper portion of the dam."



As conditions are monitored and out of an abundance of caution, officials shut down Highway 143 and limited access to the lake.

The road above the lake will remain open for the time being.

Though officials are concerned, the damage is not severe enough to enforce immediate evacuations.

Experts are monitoring the cracks closely and should the damage worsen, appropriate action will be taken.

Further information about how the damage occurred to the dam, was not made available.