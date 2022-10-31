Road rage incident leads to pellet gun shooting in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A road rage incident that began on Interstate 15 on Monday afternoon ended with a shooting near Kaysville.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said two vehicles were driving southbound on I-15 and began to tailgate each other while slowing down and checking their brakes.

The driver of a Honda CRV allegedly pulled alongside the Hyundai involved in the incident and fired several shots from a pellet or BB gun, according to the UHP. While the Hyundai stopped, the Honda left the highway.

Several local police officers, along with UHP troopers, were able to locate the Honda driver in Centerville and are in the process of investigating the incident.