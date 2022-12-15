Road rage shooting injures one in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — One person was shot following an apparent road rage incident in Taylorsville on Thursday afternoon.

Live camera below shows current road status in Taylorsville

Police say two vehicles were heading eastbound on 6200 South when witnesses reported seeing people inside an SUV fire several shots toward a car. One person inside the car suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head, causing the vehicle to crash into the Interstate 215 overpass.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for a grey/silver SUV with several occupants inside.

Southbound lanes of Redwood Road at 5800 South are expected to be closed for several hours.

Anyone with any information about the SUV is urged to call Taylorsville police.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story.