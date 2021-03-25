One dead after car veers into traffic in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One person is dead following an early morning accident in West Jordan Thursday.

Five cars were involved in the accident at the intersection of 9000 South and 1200 West, including a head-on collision between two of the vehicles.

Det. Scott List of the West Valley City Police Department told FOX 13 that three of the vehicles were headed east on 9000 South when witnesses said another car drifted into oncoming traffic and sideswiped a truck. The driver of the car that veered into traffic was killed in the accident.

One other person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Both directions of 9000 South are closed to traffic between 700 and 1300 West.