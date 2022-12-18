Roads closed in Rose Park as police search for suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Several roads are closed as Salt Lake City Police attempt to locate a possibly armed suspect in the Rose Park area.

The closures were announced around 12:12 p.m. via the SLCPD Twitter account. Roads are closed from Sterling Drive to 800 North and from 1200 West to American Beauty Drive as they attempt to locate a suspect connected to an aggravated assault that occurred in the area of 1126 West Talisman Drive.

The suspect may have access to a gun, according to subsequent tweets.

The public is asked to avoid the area as teams conduct their search. Community members are asked to remain inside and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.