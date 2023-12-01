Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces independent run at Salt Lake City presidential rally

SALT LAKE CITY — Robert F. Kennedy Jr announced he would be running as an independent for President of the United States Thursday evening in a room with his supporters in Salt Lake Coty.

He has been a lifelong Democrat, but for the past decade, said he’s been drifting away from the party. In October, he announced he would be running as an independent for President of the United States.

According to Kennedy’s campaign, Utah has the first ballot access deadline in the country, so they are trying to collect more than 1,000 signatures in the next three weeks. Standing in front of about 700 people in Downtown SLC, he worked to get the support he needed to be on a presidential ballot in 2024.

“My plan for the next 12 months and the over the next 8 years in the White House, is to end this division among regular Americans.”

He spoke on stage and interacted with supporters, taking pictures with every person who stood in line, showing them that he wanted to do what it took to give people an independent option.

“I’m talking about the same issues here as I talk elsewhere -- constitutional rights, including religious freedoms, freedom of speech, rebuilding American middle class, and the chronic disease epidemic which is particularly acute here in Utah,” said Kennedy Jr.

“I’ve always been a Kennedy supporter,” said Kathy Bonner, who lives in Utah. “I used to be a Democrat, but now I’m more like an independent myself. Because I want to vote for who will do a good job. And like he says, the parties, they’re no longer Democrat and Republicans. So having him as an independent I think is great.”

People lined up around the block waiting to hear from RFK Jr. “We waited out in the cold for about 40 minutes and I’m not dressed for the cold, so we got in line, and it was a great crowd. I was looking at the crowd, seeing who was around you. Just real people, real people that probably want solutions,” said Bill Sattree, who lives in Herriman.

“I wanted to get him on the ballot, at least have a chance. I don’t like the options we have presented, so if there’s maybe something else, we can choose from, it seems like it’s within our power,” Autumn Doyle, who lives in Layton.

Beth Peacock came all the way from Grand Junction, Colorado to listen to what RFK Jr had to say. “We are Kennedy supporters, die hard. We support him till the end, we just believe in what he stands for.”

RFK Jr spoke about his concern with the homelessness crisis in our country, issues at the border, big corporations taking out the smaller players, criticizing the COVID-19 lockdowns, the environment, and finding middle ground.

“Everybody -- republicans and democrats -- everybody wants to take care of our veterans, nobody wants to hear that veterans families are on food stamps while they’re off fighting for our country, everybody wants to make sure that they have good medical, everybody wants to make sure that our kids have the best education everybody wants that education system that works for our children,” said Kennedy.

The biggest change people said they hope to see – reducing the cost of living. “That our economy gets better. The cost of living has gone crazy, you can’t afford to pay for groceries, I’m retired, and we need to get some help. I don’t know. Scary,” Bonner said.

“I’m very, very grateful to all of you for coming out,” added Kennedy.