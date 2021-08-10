Romney praises Senate passage of $1 Trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON — Senator Mitt Romney on Tuesday applauded the passage of a $1 Trillion infrastructure bill through the U.S. Senate

The legislation, which passed by a vote of 69-30, now heads to the House.

“For decades, elected officials have talked about addressing our nation’s aging infrastructure. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed out of the Senate today turns that talk into reality. While this bill is not perfect—as is the case with a true compromise—it provides a once-in-a-generation investment in our country’s physical infrastructure without raising taxes. That is what people and communities across the country demanded of us," Romney said in a statement.

A bipartisan group of more than 20 Democrats and Republicans lifted the first phase of President Joe Biden's rebuilding agenda to passage.

This bill would also help Utah mitigate drought conditions, prepare for and respond to wildfires, continue expanding broadband to rural communities, and fulfill critical water needs—which includes funds to bring running water to a substantial part of Utah’s Navajo Nation. — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) August 10, 2021

Romney continued, “As one of the fastest growing states in the country, Utah is in serious need of additional infrastructure. This bill would provide Utah the funding to construct new, and rebuild and maintain, its existing roads and highways. It would also help our state mitigate drought conditions, prepare for and respond to wildfires, expand broadband to rural communities, and fulfill critical water needs—which includes funds to bring running water to a substantial part of Utah’s Navajo Nation. I’m proud to have helped negotiate this bill because it gave Utah a seat at the table and benefits Americans across the country.”

The U.S. House of Representatives will need to pass the bill and Biden has to sign it before it becomes law.

A handful of Republicans have been attempting to slow the bill throughout the process, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee.