Rose Park Flag Dedication honors veterans and community pride

SALT LAKE CITY — A large American flag is flying over the Rose Park neighborhood.

The flagpole stands near the corner of 900 West and 1000 North, just feet away from Interstate 15.

It was originally installed back in the 1980’s.

Recently, residents of the neighborhood decided they wanted to be responsible for its upkeep and maintenance.

“I want people to know as they come down I-15 North or South, they can look at the flag and say, ‘that’s a proud community right there,’” said Kent Mayberry who has lived in Rose Park for 52 years.

The flagpole was originally installed as a memorial to veterans.

“It represents the veterans all across the country, but more importantly it represents the veterans of Rose Park,” said Angela Morgan who has lived in Rose Park since 1995. “It was often torn and weathered. It was important that Rose Park take back our veterans' flag.”

The Rose Park Community Council raised money to purchase the 15-foot by 25-foot flag.

Saturday, neighbors held a short ceremony to raise the flag and rededicate the memorial.

“I am here to tell you right now I stand proud of my flag. I stand proud of my community,” Mayberry said.

The flag and memorial honor the heroes of the past, who protected the nation’s freedoms and built the foundation for this community.

“Rose Park was built after World War II when Veterans were returning home,” Morgan said.

It is also a symbol of a community standing together to show a strong future lies ahead.

“I just want people to know, I got pride in the west side,” Mayberry said.

The Rose Park Community Council is raising money to pay for replacement flags every few months.

A North Temple business offered to pay for the next flag when the one that is currently flying must be retired.