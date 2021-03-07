Rose Park residents protest homes being torn down for future apartment building

SALT LAKE CITY — Some residents of the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City fought for their homes Saturday.

They gathered to protest the development of the "Kozo Apartments" at 175 North and 600 West.

This development would call for the demolition of seven single-family homes.

Residents of these homes say if they are demolished, they won't have anywhere to go and will be forced to live on the streets.

"It disgusts me. Maybe I don't have the money to fight them back, but I have the will," resident Tina Holt Balterrama said. "I am not going to be quiet about this. They can push me out and their money can run me off this block, but I will not be quiet about this any longer."

The residents of the area have been given until March 31 by the city to vacate their homes.