ROTC student causes lockout at Herriman High School

HERRIMAN, Utah — Herriman High School was temporarily placed on lockout after an ROTC student caused confusion Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a citizen called to report seeing a male with a rifle in the schoo's parking lot.

While officials responded and investigated, the school was placed on lockout, meaning outer doors of the building were locked but classes were able to proceed as normal.

Police found the male in question was a student who is an ROTC member and had a ceremonial rifle.

After police deemed there was no threat to the school or public, the lockout was lifted.