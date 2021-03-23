Round-up rodeo returns to Lehi this summer

LEHI, Utah — Lehi's Round-up Rodeo will return this summer after getting the go-ahead from the Lehi Civic Improvement Association. It will take place this year from June 24-26, its traditional dates during the last weekend in June. Last year's festivities were canceled due to COVID-19.

Rodeo officials do not believe masks will be required of spectators, as the statewide mask mandate will be lifted by Governor Spencer Cox in April, but they will comply with any state or county mandates deemed necessary, according to Round-up Rodeo Committee Vice-President Mike Southwick.

For those still holding tickets to last year's rodeo who did not receive a refund, their tickets will be honored this year.

“I’m pretty sure we will be at full capacity,” said Southwick. “If people didn’t get a refund, their tickets are still good this year, even if the ticket says 2020.” Lehi's rodeo bleachers hold approximately 6,500 people.

Get tickets to the 2021 Lehi Round-up Rodeo.

Thursday night, June 25, is family night, and tickets for kids aged 11 and under are discounted to $7.00. Ticket prices for adults are $13.00 on Thursday or Friday and $15.00 on Saturday.

Rodeo tickets are available at www.lehirodeo.com.

