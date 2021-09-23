Routine traffic stop in Washington County leads to chase with stolen cruiser, drug bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A seemingly routine traffic stop turned into a police chase with a stolen cruiser and a car full of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Police stopped a car in Washington County on Wednesday night for lane violations, but smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. When questioning the driver in his cruiser, the deputy let the driver know there was probable cause to search her car.

When the deputy and the driver, identified Samantha Desiray Holladay of Salt Lake City, left the squad car, Holladay went back into the cruiser, locked the doors, and took off down I-15 with the emergency lights flashing.

Police from the Washington County Sheriff's Office converged on the scene, and after a short chase with speeds that reached up to 120 mph, Holladay crashed the cruiser and tried to escape on foot, though she was quickly captured and taken into custody.

Both Holladay and her car's passenger, Boyd Ozzie Murillo of Salt Lake City, were on probation, and a search of her car yielded over five pounds of cocaine, more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately $20,000, and a stolen handgun.

Holladay and Murillo were both arrested and booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility for several auto, drug, and weapon-related charges.