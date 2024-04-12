Roy High School student found with loaded handgun, taken into custody

ROY, Utah — A Roy High School student was taken into custody after taking a loaded handgun to school "for protection."

Police say they received an anonymous tip that a student brought a firearm to the school, the Roy High School Administration placed the school into a "HOLD" status to remove the student from the classroom.

Officials located a handgun containing ammunition in the waistband of the student.

Police found through interviews with the student and his parents that the firearm belonged to his father and was taken without their knowledge. The juvenile advised he possessed the handgun for protection.

The juvenile was then taken into custody and booked into Weber Valley Detention on gun-related charges. It's believed at this time that no information for any reason other than general protection was known at this time.