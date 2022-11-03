Roy woman survives armed robbery in Winco parking lot

ROY, Utah — It was around 11 p.m. on Monday night when Soundra Fehr walked out of the Roy Winco with her groceries.

“I noticed the parking lot," she said. "[There] was no one there.”

When she got to her car, a man in a hoodie came up to her and asked her for money, said Fehr.

“He said, ‘Would you give me one dollar or five dollars?'" she recalled. "I said, ‘I don't have any money at this time.' He said, ‘Thank you. You have a good evening.'"

She was about to get behind the wheel when she felt someone behind her.

“I turn around, this guy, he said, 'Give me all your money, and then he had a jagged-type knife.”

The man’s knife cut Fehr’s finger.

“I screamed on the top, I mean, I scared myself when I screamed that loud," she said. "It freaks him out. I mean, he ran off.”

Police caught Isaiah Camacho, 22, a few blocks away from Winco and took him into custody and charged him with aggravated robbery and assault, according to court documents. Camacho admitted to asking Fehr for money and pulling out his knife, but he denied trying to stab her, police reported.

“What happened to me, it made me realize that there is so much violence out there," said Fehr. "People just don't even care about human lives anymore.”

Feeling lucky her scream saved her, Fehr hopes her story will warn others not to go out alone at night and look out for strange behavior.