RSL Special Olympics Unified team will take field after RSL match on Sunday

RSL Unified—a team made up of teens with intellectual disabilities along with other teens— will be playing their final match of the 2022 season as they host the Colorado Springs Switchbacks Unified team on Sunday, October 9.

This team is part of Unified Sports, a program within the Special Olympics that pairs teens with and without disabilities, allowing them to play on the field as equals.

Unified matches are scheduled with MLS games across the country.

Their final match will be played immediately after Real Salt Lake’s Decision Day match against the Portland Timbers.

RSL has won its two previous matches this season, defeating Colorado Rapids Unified and San Jose Unified earlier this year.

“Our team oath is, ‘We practice as one, we play as one, we win as one,’ and that’s what we have done all season," said RSL Unified Head Coach Jenna Holland.

Three RSL United team members, Jaden Hartman, Kylie Wilson and Assistant Coach Luis Silva were selected for the Unified All-Star squad.

Three additional athletes, Dominique DeHererra, Kyle Karren and Radoslava “Radi” Papadopolous were selected to represent Team USA in the Special Olympics Unified Cup.

Unified clubs extend beyond sports to include community programs and school events to promote inclusion and acceptance of teens with intellectual challenges.

