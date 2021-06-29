Rt. Rev. Carolyn Tanner Irish dies at 81

SALT LAKE CITY — The Episcopal Diocese of Utah announced that the Rt. Rev. Carolyn Tanner Irish has died. She was 81.

In a statement, Bishop Scott Hayashi announced her passing. He said she was surrounded by her family at her home in Salt Lake City.

"I visited with Carolyn on Monday. She and I were able to have a conversation. Even in her weakened condition she was a gracious host to me. Please hold Fred, her husband, and her family in your prayers," he wrote.

Bishop Tanner Irish was a philanthropist, community leader and an influential figure in Utah politics. She led the Epsicopal Diocese of Utah from 1996 to 2010. She was known for her advocacy for immigration reform, the environment and children's issues.

In addition, she was a donor to the University of Utah and a number of other causes.

Funeral plans have not yet been announced, Bishop Hayashi said.

