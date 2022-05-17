Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Runaway semi truck carrying water bottles overturns near Bear Lake

IMG_0231.jpg
Carol Dyer
Runaway semi truck carrying water bottles overturns near Bear Lake Tuesday May 17 2022
IMG_0231.jpg
Posted at 8:52 AM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 10:52:09-04

GARDEN CITY, Utah — A semi-truck overturned on its side in Raspberry Square Tuesday morning.

Photos sent to FOX 13 News by a viewer showed that the truck appeared to be carrying a load of plastic water bottles.

IMG_0222.jpg

The truck somehow lost control and rolled onto its passenger side in the street only a few feet away from the iconic Quick and Tasty.

IMG_0282.jpg

The driver managed to get out but the extent of their injuries, if any, were not immediately available.

FOX 13 News has reached out to police for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere