Runaway semi truck carrying water bottles overturns near Bear Lake

GARDEN CITY, Utah — A semi-truck overturned on its side in Raspberry Square Tuesday morning.

Photos sent to FOX 13 News by a viewer showed that the truck appeared to be carrying a load of plastic water bottles.

Carol Dyer

The truck somehow lost control and rolled onto its passenger side in the street only a few feet away from the iconic Quick and Tasty.

The driver managed to get out but the extent of their injuries, if any, were not immediately available.

FOX 13 News has reached out to police for more information.