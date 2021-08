CENTERVILLE — An RV towing a jeep crashed onto the train tracks just off of I-15 southbound and the Parrish Lane exit. Police said after blowing a tire the RV went through a fence, landing on the train tracks.

Police reported two people had minor injuries and were taken in an ambulance.

No other vehicles were involved. UTA reported some delays for TRAX.

This is a developing story. Information will be shared as it becomes available.