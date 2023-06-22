Safety urged as fireworks go on sale this weekend in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Fireworks start going on sale legally this weekend and while it's a summer tradition for many, it's important to know the rules before lighting off explosives in your neighborhood.

Firefighters are especially concerned about areas where nature and development collide, also known as "Wildland-Urban Interfaces."

As Utah received record amounts of snow and rain during the last few months, more plants are growing, which means more fuel for a fire.

"They can ignite very rapidly," explained Deputy Chief Ryan Lessner. "The challenge with that especially if we have any sort of wind. Uh, that can push the fire into the adjacent homes.”

While fireworks can be fun to mark a special occasion, they can also be especially dangerous during the warm summer months.

"It’s important to realize that we will have fires as a result of fireworks and other sources that they’re not just related to fireworks," Lessner said. "I just want to ensure that people, when they’re using fireworks, that they’re safe, they keep their families safe and that we ensure that they are using legal fireworks."

Part of the safety aspect is knowing how to properly dispose of the explosives.

But the leftover waste directly into water instead of into a garbage can so they can cool down instead of melting through any plastic and potentially causing a fire.

Fireworks go on sale in Utah starting June 24 and sales can continue through July 25.