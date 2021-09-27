SafeUT mental health app helps those in need connect to community resources

SALT LAKE CITY — A local smartphone app providing crisis intervention support to students, parents and educators has released it’s findings.

In its annual report, SafeUT found there was an increase in people reaching out for mental health support over the last year, specifically with anxiety and depression.

"We are seeing folks with increased levels of stress increase thoughts of suicide and we are grateful that folks know we’re available and are reaching out for help and support,” said Rachel Lucynski with Huntsman Mental Health Institute.

The SafeUT app helps those in need of support get connected to resources in the community.

The report also found that as Covid-19 cases started to rise, so did anxiety levels among app users.

"A lot of the students that reach out to us for help just really don’t know who to turn to or even how to have that conversation with a parent or a trusted adult in their life, so those are things that our counselors can help provide tips and recommendations on how to have the conversation, or if you’re concerned about a friend or a loved one in your life, how to even start that conversation on your own,” said Lucynski.

Lucynski says grief looks different for everyone and it’s okay to reach out if you need help processing those feelings.

Now, as University of Utah students and staff deal with the death of football player Aaron Lowe, more will likely need counseling.

“Really, that can be very upsetting and very triggering for so many people who have lost loved ones or who were close to Aaron, and so we want to make sure that people know that we’re here 24/7; that there are professionals who care and can provide that support,” added Lucynski.