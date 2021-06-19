Salina authorities seeking info on apparent auto-ped

The Salina City Police Department is asking for any information in an overnight auto-pedestrian accident.

According to a Facebook post, a woman walking home from the balloon festival was struck by a vehicle near 100 South and 200 East around 1:00 AM Saturday morning.

That vehicle reportedly fled the scene, leaving the woman lying in the road.

Additional information about the woman, including her condition, was not immediately available.

Salina Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 435-896-6471.