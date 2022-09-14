Salt Lake area task force receives award for apprehending violent criminals

SALT LAKE CITY — A strike team of law enforcement officers from various agencies across the state of Utah come together when called upon by the U.S. Marshals Service to track down wanted violent criminals.

The Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, or VFAST, is overseen by the U.S. Marshals Service out of Salt Lake City.

“It’s a team that goes after violent fugitives, and many of our community may not even know what they do,” said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera. “Many are violent offenders where they’d committed homicides or multiple homicides, violent gang crime, major drug cases, or they’re drug dealers.”

Seven members of Unified Police Department are part of the VFAST team. Recently, the U.S. Marshals Service recognized UPD with its "VFAST Agency of the Year" award, just the second time it has been given.

“I think it shows the dedication and sacrifice that these men and women make for their communities,” said Nick Chournos, a warrant supervisor with the U.S. Marshals Service. “We do this because it makes a difference. We know it makes a difference in keeping our community safer.”

A lot of VFAST's work isn’t seen by the public eye.

“This is one of the few things I’ve done in 23 years in law enforcement that I feel like I’m actually helping the community,” said Sgt. James Taylor with UPD’s Major Investigations Unit. “Unfortunately, there’s been times where the fugitive is in the neighborhood I live in or nearby, and I’d say most task force officers can probably say the same since we live in all different communities in the area.”

Taylor says the community doesn’t always see the hours and behind-the-scenes work that goes into the arrest of a fugitive. He says the award is a recognition of the hard work that has gone into the safe operations of working for VFAST.

“We don’t do it for recognition,” Taylor said, “But it was kind of nice to get a pat on the back.”