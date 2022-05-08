Salt Lake City aggravated assault leads to SWAT response

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police took an aggravated assault suspect into custody after nearly five hours of negotiations Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Dallan Bandy, 38 was arrested and is expected to be booked into jail on a charge of aggravated assault.

Police responded to reports of a fight happening at the River Rock apartment complex, located at 741 S. 300 E., at 10:54 p.m. Saturday.

At the scene, a 23-year-old man was injured after Bandy slashed him with a large knife, officials report. The victim did not require any medical assistance.

Police explained Bandy and the 23-year-old man are acquaintances.

After assaulting the man, officials say Bandy ran into the apartment unit with the knife and refused to respond to officer's requests to come out.

SLCPD SWAT and crisis negotiators were sent to assist at the scene and a search warrant for the apartment unit was obtained.

At 2:44 Sunday morning, the SWAT team used a device to breach the apartment door while efforts continued to make contact with Bandy, police explained.

"The suspect refused to comply with SWAT officers," a press release stated, "but officers continued communicating with Bandy in their efforts to safely resolve the incident."

At 3:40 a.m., nearly five hours after the original reports of a fight, officers arrested Bandy.

Street closures were lifted about an hour later, at 4:30 a.m.