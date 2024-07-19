Salt Lake City airport impacted by global IT outage

SALT LAKE CITY — Early Friday morning, the Salt Lake City International Airport saw the impacts of a massive internet outage, which forced flights to be delayed.

Across the country, Flight Aware reported that over 700 U.S. flights have been canceled and nearly 1,200 flights have been delayed due to IT issues.

Though most of the major issues originated on the East Coast, airports across the country have been impacted.

In Utah, the Salt Lake City International Airport saw lines of passengers waiting to find out how the outages would impact their travel.

United, American, Delta and Allegiant airlines have grounded flights, with no definitive time when operations will resume as normal.

FOX 13 News heard Delta customer service representatives telling passengers to go home as they were working through the situation but would not have any updates for several hours.

Although flight boards say schedules are on time, the reality is that most will be delayed throughout the day as the IT issue is resolved.

As families adjusted travel plans, many passengers were seen leaving the airport or opting to hop in their cars and drive to their destinations.

Passengers are leaving with questions as airlines have no clear schedule of what flights are impacted and when operations will recover as normal.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the widespread issues have not impacted their systems at all. Reporting that there has been no dispruptions and safety operations have continued normally through the night and into Friday morning.

The outage has been linked to cyber security firm Crowdstrike. The company's CEO said the outage was not due to a security incident.