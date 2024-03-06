Salt Lake City bar's 'No Zionists Allowed' policy called antisemitic

SALT LAKE CITY — A new "No Zionists Allowed" policy by a Salt Lake City cider bar is causing controversy as many in the community consider it an antisemitic message.

Weathered Waves posted its policy to Instagram Monday, but the bar's owner says it's simply a part of a larger effort to make everyone feel safe and welcome in light of the ongoing war in Gaza.

"Anybody coming in here, spreading any hate speech, denying genocide, denying anything making our Palestinian-Arab friends feel unsafe, they won't be welcome here," claimed owner Michael Valentine. "And that is the point, too. People are are saying your bar is not inclusive. Actually, its very inclusive because we don't allow hate speech."

The post received criticism from Jewish community members in Utah who clarify what Zionism means.

"Zionism is purely the belief that the Jewish people have a right to self-determination and independent state, it doesn't have to do with your views regarding the Palestinians," explained Rabbi Sam Spector with Congregation Kol Ami. "And, in fact, there are many Zionists, such as myself, who very much support the creation of a Palestinian state and Palestinian rights."

While Valentine claims he is standing up for causes he is passionate about, he said it has come with challenges.

"People threatening to burn down our bar," he said. "I'm getting calls all over the country right now from Israeli disinformation campaigns, bots, just harassing our social media, trying to review bomb us."

The Anti-Defamation League says rhetoric spewed by Valentine and his bar is part of a larger issue.

"There's no doubt that people are pretending to not be antisemitic or anti-Jewish here by replacing the word Jewish with Zionist," explained Marc Levine, ADL Regional Director. "It's happening everywhere, it's kind of a code [for] we don't want Jews here."